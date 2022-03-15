2022-coachella-&-stagecoach-packing-guide:-14-swimsuits-to-help-you-cool-down-in-style

Getty Images

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Coachella and Stagecoach are around the corner!

Besides packing shorts, dresses and festival-ready accessories, you’re gonna want to bring some swimsuits with you to help you cool down. Not only can you wear them poolside before you head over to the Polo Fields, but any seasoned Coachella attendee knows that swimsuits double as the perfect fit to wear to the festival itself.

If you’re looking to pack as little as possible yet still be prepared for the desert heat, we rounded up some Instagram-worthy swimsuits from Frankies Bikinis, Amazon, Revolve and more below to give you some inspiration for your festival wardrobe!

70s Floral High Waisted Bikini

Flower power! We love this ’70s-inspired bikini for Coachella. The top would look so cute paired with some denim shorts, too.

QINSEN Women’s Halter 2-Piece Swimsuit

Bring the heat with this strappy 2-piece suit! It comes in bunch of fun hues that will get you excited for summer.

Boots Terry Skimpy Bikini

It wouldn’t be a roundup of our favorite swim brands if we didn’t include Frankies Bikinis! Loved by celebs and E! staff, the swimwear brand has dozens of trending styles, including this terry bikini, to help you look and feel your best at the festival.

» Read Full Article