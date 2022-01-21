there's-no-crying-over-these-secrets-about-a-league-of-their-own

Happy Birthday Geena Davis: E! News Rewind

They were the members of the All-American League; they came from cities near and far.

And their story, at least the fictionalized version told in famed director Penny Marshall’s 1992 classic, A League of Their Own, was truly a hit. Starring Geena Davis, Lori Petty, Rosie O’Donnell and Madonna as athletes in the real life World War II-era All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (formed by chewing gum magnate Philip K. Wrigley as a means of keeping parks such as Chicago’s Wrigley Field filled with fans while MLB’s stars fought overseas), it scored more than $107 million at the box office.

One of America’s most beloved sports films, it was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress in 2012. And if you’ve seen it, there’s no chance you haven’t uttered the phrase, “There’s no crying in baseball!” at least once or, more realistically, dozens of times, in your life.

Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock

Tom Hanks‘ standout line as washed up former baseball pro turned manager Jimmy Duggan, “We knew it was hella funny,” Davis told USA Today in 2017. “But I didn’t know that was going to be a classic. That line is a signature, right up there with ‘Hasta la vista, baby.'”

Frankly she never would have predicted they’d knock it so far out of the park.

“When I saw the film, I thought to myself, ‘That came out well,'” Dottie Hinson, who led the team as catcher and proclaimed “Queen of Diamonds,” shared in ESPNW‘s 2017 oral history. “It was a shock to see just how well it was doing.

