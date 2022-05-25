27-things-at-amazon-that-make-me-feel-like-i'm-shopping-at-aritzia

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Gorgeous gorgeous material girls love Aritzia, but we also love shopping on a budget. While scrolling through Amazon fashion, I realized that a lot of the site’s styles look similar to Aritzia’s trending pieces, but at much lower prices. Amazon items ship quickly and returns are so easy, so you can try these styles at home and skip the stressful in-person dressing rooms.

Many of Aritzia’s styles are office-friendly while also somehow being effortlessly trendy. The brand is also known for its matching sets that are super cozy but still make you look so put together. Aritzia styles ooze chic, minimalistic style that will make you feel like an instant cool girl. I kept these things in mind while shopping for similar styles at Amazon.

Scroll below for 27 tops, loungewear, skirts, and more from Amazon that made me feel like I was shopping at Aritzia.

Verdusa Women’s Casual Crisscross Sleeveless Form Fitting Tank Halter Top

This halter top comes in 12 colors, and it looks just like the sculpt top from Aritzia.

Amazon Essentials Women’s Lightweight Longer Length Cardigan Sweater

I have a long cardigan from Aritzia, and it always makes my loungewear look so chic. This one comes in 18 colors and plus sizes. For only $20, I will definitely be purchasing the colors that I don’t own from Aritzia.

