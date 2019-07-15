We’ve all done it at some point. Whether we believe in the magical and mysterious or not, we’ve scanned our star sign entry with interest to see what fate is supposed to have in store for us, or gone to visit a psychic, feeling the shiver down our spines.

Yet the occult undeniably has a hold on us. Even the most cynical individuals can’t help but feel goose bumps rise along their skin when their stars align, and celebrities are no different. Though it might seem as if they already have everything they could dream of, that doesn’t stop them from turning to some unusual sources for help and guidance.

Here are 4 popular celebrities that use psychics and who are known to frequent the fortune teller’s tent.

Brad Pitt

There’s no denying that Brad Pitt is among the most famous actors of his age. One of the greatest heartthrobs to grace the silver screen, he’s made women around the world swoon thanks to his unearthly good looks and charismatic character. But despite seeming to have it all, he’s known to visit a well-known celebrity psychic on a regular basis. According to reports on the Telegraph, the aforementioned mystic, Ron Bard, warned him that ex-wife Angelina Jolie would leave him two years before their marriage broke down, after previously having revealed to Pitt that he would meet somebody life-changing while still married to his former spouse Jennifer Aniston.

Angelina Jolie

As a write-up at TheCircle explains, psychics can do more than merely foretell the future. Some of them are also able to communicate with those who are no longer around, others help interpret the past or make decisions about the present, and one famous name who’s availed herself of such a service is Angelina Jolie. Like her ex-husband, Jolie and members of her family are said to have used psychics to communicate with her deceased mother, Marcheline Bertrand.

Cameron Diaz



Cameron Diaz has spoken on multiple occasions about her belief in the abilities of psychics so that’s why we added her to our list of celebrities that use psychics. She has reportedly turned to such individuals for advice on numerous situations, including her love life. Known to visit Mrs. Grace’s in West Hollywood, Diaz has kept mum about the specific guidance she’s been given, but judging by her repeated visits and vocal support of spirituality, one can only surmise that she sees some merit in what she’s been told.

George Clooney

Like Brad Pitt, George Clooney is an indisputable heartthrob, and like Pitt, he’s also turned to the mystical and mysterious to help him through some difficult patches in his life – most famously, the death of his beloved potbellied pig, Max. When Max passed away, Clooney was said to be inconsolable, so he approached a psychic for help in dealing with his grief. The animal communicator helped him to reconnect with his deceased partner-in-crime so that he could heal and move forward with his life.

Whether you believe in psychics or not, it’s only fair to recognize the comfort that this special sort of service can provide. So far as we’re concerned, anything that can help, console, or comfort people has to be a good thing. In fact, we might just be tempted to book an appointment ourselves! After all we just learned about 4 celebrities that use psychics to enrich their lives.

Images provided by Pixabay CC License & Facebook