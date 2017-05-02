The Must-See Looks From the 2017 Met Gala

Last night, Anna Wintour hosted what is pretty much known as Hollywood’s annual prom: the Met Gala. While this event is meant to help raise funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City, it is also the perfect chance for our favorite celebrities to take major, artful fashion risks. As our favorite celebrities dragged heavy trains, sequined gowns, and billowing ball gowns up the iconic steps, we watched on Twitter in awe. This year, the event honored Comme des Garçons designer Rei Kawakubo with an exhibition entitled “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between.” And Hollywood’s biggest stars did not disappoint.



Lipstick red was definitely a trending color of the night, as was black and champagne. Here and there, we saw bits of unexpected colors: Jennifer Lopez in robin’s egg blue, Selena Gomez in pale pink, and Felicity Jones in a lavender blue. The look that really got social media buzzing was Rihanna’s floral, artful dress, taking costume fashion to the next level. She was a standout of last year’s Met Gala, and this year, she somehow managed to outdo herself.

