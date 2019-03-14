Almost on a daily basis, celebrities find themselves tangled up in bizarre situations that have people questioning their validity. But aside from these wacky events, there are also several painfully unfortunate ones. We’re talking about heartbreaking celebrity deaths. While most have had simple explanations, some of them are still unsolved to this day. Here are 5 unsolved celebrity deaths that still have people searching for answers – for the truth.

The Death of Natalie Wood

Actress Natalie Wood was born on July 20, 1938, and had already received three Academy Award nominations before she turned 25. She is best known for her roles in West Side Story, Gypsy, and Rebel Without a Cause. On the weekend of November 28, 1981, Natalie was on a boating trip with actor Robert Wagner, whom she had married for a second time. Along with them on the boat was actor Christopher Walken. According to Wagner, he and Wood had gotten into a drunken argument. After the argument, she walked away. When Wagner went to bed, Wood was nowhere to be found. At 8:00 am on November 29, Wood’s body was recovered one mile away from the boat with a small inflatable dinghy found nearby. The autopsy revealed Wood had bruises on her body and arms in addition to an abrasion on her left cheek. The autopsy also revealed that, in addition to alcohol, there were also two types of medication in her bloodstream: a painkiller and a motion sickness pill. To this day, at age 89, Robert Wagner maintains his innocence. He believes she fell off the boat into the water and drowned. By February of 2018, the case had been reopened and Wagner was named of Person of Interest, but no other details have been given on the case. But what really happened? Did Robert Wagner push Natalie? What about those bruises? Does Christopher Walken really know what happened? Will we ever find out?

The Death of Brittany Murphy

Brittany Murphy was a rising and promising star in Hollywood. Aside from her roles in Uptown Girls and Drop Dead Gorgeous, she gained widespread critical praise with her role as Alex Latourno in 8 Mile, starring alongside Eminem. But her life was tragically cut short on December 20, 2009, at just 32 years of age, reportedly due to pneumonia. But was it as simple as that? In February of 2010, autopsy reports revealed that Murphy had iron-deficiency anemia as well as multiple drug intoxication. Just 5 months later, her husband Simon Monjack was also found dead in the same home, also with acute pneumonia and severe anemia. In addition, it was also reported that there was toxic mold in the home that could have played a role in the deaths of both Murphy and Monjack. In November 2013, Murphy’s father, Angelo Bertolotti claimed that a new toxicology report showed that Brittany was deliberately poisoned with heavy metals, including antimony and barium, which was a possible cause of death. So what really happened to Brittany Murphy and her husband Simon Monjack? Were their cause of deaths as simple as what was reported? Or is there more to the story that we just haven’t been made aware of?

The Death of Kurt Cobain

Kurt Cobain, best known as the guitarist and frontman of the rock band Nirvana, is considered to be one of the most influential and brightest young rock musicians. But on April 5, 1994, his life was cut short at just 27 years of age, due to what was reported as a suicide by gunshot. Kurt Cobain is infamously a member of the “27 Club”, a group of musicians that have all tragically passed at the young age of 27. This group also includes Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Brian Jones, and Jim Morrison. Cobain suffered from a number of health issues, including drug addiction, depression, suicidal thoughts, and alcoholism, all of which were public knowledge. It wasn’t until April 8th that his body was finally found in his Seattle Home. According to the Seattle Police Department, Cobain was found with a shotgun across his body, had a visible head wound, and a suicide note that was discovered nearby. However, since then, several individuals have come forward, including self-declared independent journalist Richard Lee, as well as private investigator Tom Grant (who was employed by Courtney Love, Cobain’s wife), both of whom have said there’s more to the story than what was reported. Both have said that Cobain may have been murdered, and there are many people in the public who agree with these theories. Did Kurt Cobain commit suicide? Was he murdered? If so, by whom? Will we ever know?

The Death of Princess Diana

As a member of the Royal Family of Great Britain, Princess Diana of Wales was one of the most beloved and cherished public figures in the world. On August 31, 1997, Princess Diana’s life came to a tragic end at age 36, when her two sons, Prince Harry and Prince William were still young boys. She sustained injuries from a car crash that occurred in the Pont de l’Alma road tunnel in Paris, France. Her romantic partner during this time, Dodi Fayed, was also killed in the accident. After an investigation, blame was placed on the driver, Henri Paul, who lost control of the Mercedes while intoxicated with prescription drugs. Paul was also killed. However, despite all of this information, Fayed’s father, Mohamed Al-Fayed has publicly claimed that the crash was not an accident, but instead, was a result of a conspiracy. He added that crash was orchestrated by MI6, the foreign intelligence service of the government of the United Kingdom, on the instructions of the Royal Family. His claims were later dismissed by a French judicial investigation. However, many people do believe there is more to the story than what was reported. It was also known that while on their way to the hospital, the ambulance that was carrying Diana apparently stopped short of the hospital, even though the entrance of the hospital was in sight. So what is the real deal? Was it truly an accident? Or were the deaths of Diana and Fayed orchestrated by bigger and more powerful forces? Will we ever know the truth? Interesting to note is that Diana famously said that she felt the Royals viewed her as “a threat of some kind.”

The Death of Marilyn Monroe



Marilyn Monroe is one of the most recognizable names and faces in the entertainment world. Famous for portraying comic “blonde bombshell” characters, she is best known for her roles in Niagara, How To Marry a Millionaire and The Seven Year Itch. On August 6, 1962, at 3:00 am, her housekeeper Eunice Murray, who was staying overnight, went to check on Marilyn. She was troubled to find that although she saw light from underneath Marilyn’s bedroom door, there was no response when she called out to her. In addition, the door was locked. Because of this, Murray called Marilyn’s psychiatrist, Dr. Ralph Greenson, who broke into Marilyn’s bedroom via a window and found her dead in her bed. She was only 36 years old. The toxicology report revealed that the cause of death was acute barbiturate poisoning. Also, empty medicine bottles were found next to her bed. Due to a lack of evidence of foul play and because the dosages of prescription drugs found in her body were several times over the lethal limit, the popular opinion is that Marilyn committed suicide. However, there are a select few, such as Irish author and Pulitzer Prize finalist, Anthony Summers, who believe that Marilyn’s death was actually a cover-up. According to Summers, Marilyn threatened to reveal her romantic involvement with the Kennedys. Because of this, the Kennedy’s orchestrated a plot to enable Monroe’s drug addiction. She apparently accidentally overdosed and died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital. Her body was then returned back to her home and set the scene to make it look like a suicide. So what really happen? Did she intentionally overdose? Accidentally overdose? Did her blackmail of revealing her involvement with the Kennedy’s play a role in her death? We may never know.

Read more Entertainment articles on Cliché Magazine.

5 Unsolved Celebrity Deaths That Still Have People Searching for Answers: Featured Image Credit: Getty Images