5 Women That Could Have Hosted the 2019 Oscars

With the 2019 Oscars just a little over a month away, it was announced that the show will go on without a host. Kevin Hart was originally appointed to host this year’s telecast. However, after old tweets from the comedian resurfaced, which were explicitly homophobic in nature, Hart decided to step down from his hosting duties. He explained on Twitter that he “did not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past”. Fellow comedian, Ellen DeGeneres revealed on her show during an interview with Hart about the controversy that she pleaded to the Academy to rehire Hart as host of the award show because she felt that he has “grown and apologized and has apologized again.” Ultimately, however, Hart stuck to his initial decision and not host the show. This prompted the Academy to announce that the show will not have a host, and instead, will feature high profile names to announce and present each category.

If Kevin Hart had gone through with hosting the Oscars, it would have been the fifth year in a row that a man has hosted. The last time a woman was named host was back in 2014 when Ellen DeGeneres was given the honor. In a time when the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements are flourishing in our society, and rightfully so, it is rather peculiar that the Academy did not think to designate a woman as host of the show. Unfortunately, it is not happening this year. However, here is a list of 5 powerful women that could have hosted the 2019 Oscars. Hey, there’s always next year!

Wanda Sykes

Can anybody think of a better apology to the LGBT community than to have another openly gay comedian, Wanda Sykes, host the 2019 Oscars? She’s lovable, funny, and would have brought something different to the Oscars than what we have seen before. Maybe one day, Wanda will have the honor.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Black-ish star, Tracee Ellis Ross has no shortage of hosting experience. This daughter of a musical legend has hosted several music award shows, among others. She is also beloved, hilarious and relatable to so many. She would have been an amazing host!

Maya Rudolph

When you think of Saturday Night Live, you can’t help but think of Maya Rudolph. Also the daughter of a music icon, Rudolph made viewers laugh for seven years on SNL, with her many famous impersonations such as Oprah Winfrey, Barbra Streisand, and Beyonce. Like Ross and Sykes, there is not a bad thing to say about Maya Rudolph. She would have made an excellent host for the 2019 Oscars.

Leslie Jones

Following in the footsteps of Maya Rudolph, Leslie Jones has been a standout on Saturday Night Live since 2014. She is also known for her impersonation of Oprah Winfrey, in addition to Whoopi Goldberg and Omarosa. In 2016, following the release of Ghostbusters, Jones became the target of Twitter users making racially charged attacks. This forced her to leave social media. Not long after, she was targeted again after several private photos were released on her personal website, which had been hacked. After these two unfortunate incidents, she gained an overwhelming amount of support from her Hollywood peers, as well as fans alike. Hosting the 2019 Oscars would have been a big “F U” to her attackers and haters.

Whoopi Goldberg

On the December 11, 2018 episode of The View, Whoopi Goldberg seemed to offer her services to host the 2019 Oscars. “I realize I may not be anybody’s first choice. But…” Whoopi has hosted the Oscars four times in the past: 1993, 1995, 1998, and 2001, and she never disappointed! She has the experience, she’s a legend, she’s honest, and she genuinely loves the movies. How about a fifth time, Whoopi?

The 2019 Oscars will air on February 24 on ABC.

5 Women That Could Have Hosted the 2019 Oscars: Featured Image Credit: SpilledNews