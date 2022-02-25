50-fascinating-facts-about-tyler-perry:-from-living-in-his-car-to-running-a-studio-and-sheltering-royals

Tyler Perry on Why “A Madea Homecoming” Is a MUST-SEE Movie

Tyler Perry is simply one of the most important people working in all of entertainment. Full stop.

A prolific studio mogul who acts, writes, directs and produces, Perry’s empire is estimated to be worth at least $600 million—quite the happy returns for a guy who was living out of his car when he staged his first play.

“Hollywood wanted nothing to do with me,” the 52-year-old recalled to Variety in January 2019 as he was making the theater rounds with Madea on what was supposed to be a farewell tour for the gun-toting, hard-truth-telling grandma who—as channeled by Perry—has become nothing short of a folk hero, let alone an iconic character.

Alas, three years later, Madea’s signature brand of medicine is still needed as much as ever.

“So much is going on in the world, you know, the pandemic, politics, division everywhere,” Perry explained to E!’s Francesca Amiker on Daily Pop Feb. 21. “I just wanted to do something to make people laugh.”

And Netflix was happy to help.

Netflix

Perry’s first to acknowledge just how far he’s come since the early ’00s, when he was taking meetings about turning his play Diary of a Mad Black Woman into a movie and one studio exec after another said, “‘Nope, we don’t want this,'” he recalled to Variety.

“This is the one that got me: a white man at one of the big studios sat behind his desk and said to me, ‘Black people who go to church don’t go to movies, so this will never work.’ That was a moment for me.

