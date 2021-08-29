7-ohio-prison-employees-fired-over-black-inmate’s-death

PUBLISHED ON : AUGUST 28, 2021 / 08:51 PM

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction has reportedly sent a notice of removal to seven employees — five corrections officers, a supervisor and a licensed nurse — following an investigation into the death of 55-year-old inmate Michael McDaniel, who died in custody.

According to WBNS, guards used excessive and unjustified force against an inmate before he died in custody in February.

The Franklin County Coroner’s office declared McDaniel’s death a homicide, ruling the cause as a “stress-induced sudden cardiac death.”

Video released by the ODRC shows an altercation that began when McDaniel was in his cell. Even though there’s no sound, investigators say he was yelling. Two officers then approached McDaniels for a “targeted search” before opening his cell and pulling him out.

In documents released by the ODRC, the agency says Lt. Bruce Brown “took no steps” to stop McDaniel from falling to the ground and failed to call for assistance from the medical staff to transport him, WBNS reports.

After McDaniel was taken to the med bay, records say Jamie Dukes, a licensed nurse, signed a document claiming McDaniel refused care.

“However, Ms. Dukes was not in the room to actually hear Inmate McDaniel refuse treatment,” the records state. The agency subsequently noted that McDaniel never refused treatment and Dukes was also terminated Friday.

Officials say three other staff involved in the incident previously resigned. A county prosecutor still has a decision to make when it comes to filing any criminal charges.

