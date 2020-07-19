8-best-light-&-dairy-free-ice-creams

Stocksy; E! Illustration

Did you know that today is National Ice Cream Day? If you didn’t, now you do… so don’t you feel like celebrating?

We have some recommendations to help you out, and for the most part, they’re guilt-free. Imagine indulging in low-calorie decadence featuring chocolate and bananas, or an all-natural plant-based treat that you’ll swear is ice cream, or an explosion of cookie dough in a non-dairy base.

And that’s just the beginning. Grab all these frozen goodies and more down below, and throw an ice cream party! After all, you deserve it.

Sweet Nothings Single-Serve Smoothie Cups

They say that these are smoothie cups, but we like to think of them as a solid vegan substitute for ice cream, reminiscent of those old-school single-serving cups we used to get in elementary school. Not only are they dairy-free, gluten-free and made without additional sugar, artificial flavors and colors or preservatives, but the ingredient listing made up of fruit and nuts. And that’s it. This variety pack gives you five fab flavors to nosh on, but we highly recommend the coffee, peanut butter and chocolate (of course) as faves.

Halo Top Chocolate Covered Banana Ice Cream

Of course, no light ice cream discussion would be complete without talking about Halo Top. Each pint features only 320 calories, with just six grams of sugar per serving and 20 grams of protein. It’s also certified Kosher and gluten-free.

