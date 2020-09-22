8,300-people-rate-this-$22-fitness-tracker-as-a-top-way-to-record-their-daily-calorie-burn

Shop

September 22, 2020 12:54PM EDT

If you’re looking for an easy way to get in shape, then look no further then this $22 fitness tracker which is currently on sale & has thousands of positive reviews!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

A fitness tracker is a great way to hold yourself accountable for your daily activities and this Lintelek tracker is a perfect option, plus, it’s currently on sale for just $22. The tracker is a thin bracelet with a smart screen that acts as a watch, tracks your daily steps, calories burned and consumed, and your workouts. The best part is, you can see all of the data tracked through detailed analysis on the app, Veryfitpro APP.

Find the Lintelek Fitness Tracker Here for $22.93.

No matter what type of exercise you enjoy, the tracker has 14 sport modes that can record all of your workouts, as well as the time, calories burned, and it even has. GPS that can track your routes so you can save the workout to do next time.

The tracker comes in 12 different colors which allows you to find the right style for you, plus, it has a heart monitor and sleep tracker built-in to record your sleeping habits. It comes with a USB charger and once it is fully charged, the band lasts up to seven days.

Whether you’re going on a run, a walk, or doing a high-intensity workout, this band is a great way to keep yourself on track and achieve your fitness goals. Plus, it’s currently on sale for $22 which is a great deal compared to the $27 retail price.

