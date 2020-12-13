9-down-jackets-under-$200-that-are-just-as-stylish-&-warm-as-moncler-but-are-less-than-half-the-price

Are you looking to upgrade the look and feel of your winter wardrobe? Shop these 9 brand-name down jackets that compare to Moncler coats! The best part? — They’re all under $200!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The cold winter months are creeping in, and that means it’s time to transition into your winter wardrobe. Are you still pulling out your old jackets that just don’t do the job anymore? Or, have you been on the hunt for a stylish and durable down jacket that won’t break your bank? — Either way, we’ve got you covered!

We selected nine brand-name women’s down jackets that compare to designer looks you’ve seen stars like Reese Witherspoon rocking. In January, the Little Fires Everywhere actress gushed over a Moncler puffer down jacket she wore while on a snowy outing with daughter Ava Phillippe. The celeb-loved brand, Moncler, is known for their sleek, innovative styles and high performance quality — which is all great, aside from the fact that Reese’s down jacket (in a photo she shared to Instagram) retails anywhere from $1,200-$2,400.

Don’t worry — you can cop a down jacket just like hers for a more feasible price. Believe it or not, top designers like Tommy Hilfiger, Vince Camuto, Calvin Klein and more have similar styles for prices as low as $90. So, what’re you waiting for? We’ve done the shopping for you — all you have to do is choose your favorite down jacket to buy!

This Tommy Hilfiger Chevron Quilted Packable Down Jacket is 100% Nylon and it’s the perfect combination of comfy and cozy.

» Read Full Article