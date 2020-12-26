9-stars-&-their-families-in-matching-christmas-pajamas:-celine-dion-&-more

Taking photos in matching holiday-themed pajamas is a classic festive tradition for families, and stars like Celine Dion, Kylie Jenner, Heidi Montag and more have all taken part!

While some celebrities like to keep their holiday traditions private, others love sharing pics on social media from their time spent with loved ones. Over the years, tons of celebrities have dressed up in matching festive pajamas with their families and posted photos of the looks online. Whether it’s in front of the tree on Christmas morning, or in the days leading up to Dec. 25 in anticipation of the holiday, these stars killed it with their matching family looks!

Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson has given fans a glimpse into her 2020 Christmas celebrations with her family. The songstress, 40, took to Instagram on December 25 and shared a snap of herself with mini-me daughter Maxwell, 8. The pair looked like twins in matching pajamas as they posed in front of their colorful tree and an assortment of presents wrapped in white and red paper. “Christmas pyjama twins #MAXIDREW,” she captioned the post, which showed her wearing a figure-hugging red and white reindeer print two-piece, which she accessorized with a red beanie. Meanwhile, Maxwell wore a green version of the PJs, as she sweetly hugged her mom.

Celine Dion

Celine Dion‘s sons looked all grown up in her Christmas Day photo! The legendary French Canadian singer posed with her eldest son René-Charles Angélil, 19, and twin boys Eddy Angélil and Nelson Angélil, 10 — whom Celine shares with her late husband René Angélil, who passed away in 2016 — as they all wore matching starry print pajamas.

“May this holiday season bring all of you the gifts of love,

» Read Full Article