90 Day Fiancé's Geoffrey Paschel Sentenced to 18 Years for Kidnapping and Domestic Assault

February 3, 2022
Geoffrey Paschel, Mug ShotKnox County Sheriff’s Department

UPDATE: A judge ordered reality star Geoffrey Paschel to serve 18 years in prison without the possibility of parole, according to a Feb. 3 press release from the District Attorney’s Office of Knox County, Tenn.

The 44-year-old, who appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2020, was convicted of aggravated kidnapping and domestic assault involving his fiancée. He grabbed her neck, slammed her head against a wall and “refused to let her leave her residence,” per the release.

District Attorney Charme Allen said in a statement obtained by E! News, “With the sentence in this case, no other victims will be abused by this offender for a long time.”

Paschel’s attorney, Greg Isaacs, tells E! News in a statement, “Geoffrey Paschel continues to maintain his innocence and intends to file a motion for a new trial in the very near future. Afterward, our firm intends to pursue an appeal on Geoffrey Paschel’s behalf.”

90 Day Fiancé franchise alum Geoffrey Paschel has been found guilty of kidnapping and domestic violence stemming from an alleged confrontation with one of his exes. He has been booked in jail and is awaiting sentencing.

A Knox County, Tenn. jury reached the verdict on Thursday, Oct. 7, following a two-day trial for the 44-year-old reality star, who appeared on season four of TLC spinoff Before the 90 Days in 2020 with two other love interests.

Prosecutors told the jury that on June 9, 2019, police responded to a call of a domestic disturbance in a Knoxville home. There, they found Paschel and his then-partner Kristen Wilson Chapman, who told officers he assaulted her in the residence.

