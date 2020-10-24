a-call-to-action-for-election-protection

Published 19 hours ago

Written by Coalition of Black Leaders

“The Vote is the most important non-violent tool we have.” — The Honorable Congressman John Lewis

During the first presidential candidates’ debate, we heard more than one provocative dog-whistle for voter intimidation. We will not sit idly on the sidelines and be deprived of our fundamental rights. And we will not give comfort to those attempting to spread fear and hatred.

The challenges confronting the Black community in 2020 are well documented: police killings, an inadequate response to the coronavirus, mass unemployment, and systematic racism. We now face a concerted effort to suppress and disenfranchise the Black community’s inalienable right to vote.

In 2013, the Supreme Court eroded many of the vital protections contained in the 1965 Voting Rights Act. Many states have made it increasingly difficult for minorities to vote. We face the same challenges our community had to fight against in the 1950s and ’60s. And in the spirit of the late Congressman Lewis, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and Mrs. Fannie Lou Hamer, we too must have a plan of action.

The NAACP has launched a new civic engagement program called, “Protect Our People At the Polls” as a way to organize and train our community to better serve as volunteer poll monitors in their neighborhoods. With the rise and ever-growing threat of voter suppression and intimidation, the NAACP, with the support of over 100 partner organizations, is enlisting participation in voter and election protection.

Rise and stand with us at the polls.

