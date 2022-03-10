Menu
A Day in the Life: Wicked's Brittney Johnson Gives Us a Backstage Look at Her Magical New Role

March 10, 2022
Idina Menzel & Kristin Chenoweth on Why “Wicked” Resonates

Some people have jobs so cool we’d actually enjoy attending their marathon Zoom meetings. Even the ones that could totally have been an email. 

Not to say we don’t cherish our all-important responsibility of bringing you every last piece of need-to-know information about the casts of Bridgerton and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, but we don’t have our own glam squad or a Rolodex filled with famous names, now do we? 

But the impossibly cool people we’ll be profiling in E! News’ latest series totally do. Plus access to things like private drivers, designer garb and the type of professional titles we’d drop with wild abandon at parties, dinner dates or while chatting with the barista at Starbucks. Welcome to A Day in the Life…

Having kicked off her full-time stint as Wicked‘s first Black Glinda Feb. 14, Brittney Johnson certainly knows about popular. Though the former understudy tries to spend a little time each day scanning through the many well-wishes she’s received since her debut, “There are so many!” she marvels to E! News. 

OG Glinda Kristin Chenoweth shipped over an opening night present, theater doyenne Audra McDonald (“She is the reason I believed there was a place for me on Broadway,” Brittney gushed on Instagram) sent flowers and Ariana Grandeset to tackle the good witch role in Jon M. Chu’s upcoming movie adaptation—turned out for a Feb. 19 performance. 

“It was so special,” says Brittney of the visit. “And she was so excited. She was like, ‘Can I hug you?

