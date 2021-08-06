aaliyah's-estate-releases-stern-statement

PUBLISHED ON : AUGUST 5, 2021 / 08:40 PM

This month marks 20 years since Aaliyah Dana Haughton died in a plane crash. The singer never stopped being a force in pop culture and the details of her life and untimely death have been discussed and examined by the media many times over. As another unauthorized book about her gets ready for release, Aaliyah’s estate has issued a sternly worded statement cautioning anyone who writes about her without authorization.

“Protecting Aaliyah’s legacy is, and will always be, our focus. For 20 years we have battled behind the scenes, enduring shadowy tactics of deception with unauthorized projects targeted to tarnish,” the estate wrote. “We have always been confused as to why there is such a tenacity in causing more pain alongside what we already have to cope with for the rest of our lives.”

The statement continued, “Although we will continue to defend ourselves and her legacy lawfully and justly, we want to preempt the inevitable attacks on our character by all the individuals who have emerged from the shadows to leech off of Aaliyah’s life’s work. Ultimately, we desire closure and a modicum of peace so we can facilitate the growth of the Aaliyah Memorial Fund and other creative projects that embody Aaliyah’s true essence, which is to inspire strength and positivity for people of all creeds, races and cultures around the world.”

See the full statement below:

The statement comes just ahead of the August 17th release of Kathy Iandoli’s book Baby Girl: Better Known as Aaliyah. In the book, the music journalist, who has written for several outlets including VIBE,

