the-horrifying-true-story-of-the-hart-family-murder-suicide:-abuse,-lies-and-unspeakable-tragedy

The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories

Jen and Sarah Hart seemed like they had it all, which is exactly what Jen wanted her Facebook followers to believe.

The young couple’s motherhood journey had been documented for friends and family to follow and fawn over ever since they adopted their first set of siblings in 2006.

Then, on March 26, 2018, German tourists found the family’s 2003 GMX Yukon XL after it flipped and fell off of a cliff on the 101 Highway in Northern California, with Jen and Sarah, both 38, and three of their six adopted Black children found dead at the scene. The shocking accident made national news.

But then the unusual details started emerging, like the fact that Jen, who had been driving, had alcohol in her system, while Sarah and two of the children appeared to have taken Benadryl. No one seemed to have been wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. And the speedometer was at 90 miles per hour. Had Jen not tried to brake at all? Or did she purposefully drive the SUV off the cliff?

“I’m to the point where I no longer am calling this as an accident,” Mendocino County Sheriff Tom Allman said on HLN’s Crime & Justice shortly after the tragic event. “I’m calling it a crime.”

That crime and the unspeakable tragedy of the Hart family was once again examined in the 2020 documentary, A Thread of Deceit: The Hart Family Tragedy.

The doc’s producer Rachel Morgan wasn’t the first person to look into the Hart family murder-suicide, with Internet sleuthers, investigators, podcasters and journalists all previously revealing the horrifying details of the alleged child abuse and domestic abuse leading up to the 2018 car incident.

