Bryce Johnson Steps Into The Paranormal World With The ‘Bigfoot Collectors Club’

Bryce Johnson is probably a face you recognize, considering he has appeared on shows like Pretty Little Liars, Dawson’s Creek, Gilmore Girls, C.S.I., and N.C.I.S. As the hit show Pretty Little Liars came to an end, the life of following mysterious events never left Bryce. He currently co-hosts a paranormal podcast called Bigfoot Collector’s Club where he and other celebrity guests share their own paranormal stories. If you’re looking to add some spookiness to your Halloween festivities, press play on any of their episodes.

I had a chance to chat with Bryce about what’s so intriguing about the paranormal world, working on this podcast and what new projects are on his horizon!

Cliché: You currently are a co-host a podcast called Bigfoot Collector’s Club. What made you want to get into podcasting? Why do you think podcasts, especially ones involving mystery, are so popular right now?

Bryce Johnson: I think people have discovered they have a real taste for long-form interviews. And the paranormal seems to be back in the zeitgeist. The world is getting smaller and the weirder is getting weirder. People are curious about the strange things people are experiencing and reporting. At a time when Science and Spirituality are at a crossroads, it’s time to start looking to the unexplained for answers.

On your own time, do you listen to other podcasts? What genres pique your interest?

I do. I like Ultraculture with Jason Louv as well as The World of The Weird Hosted by John E.L. Tenney. And once I’ve consumed those its Terrence McKenna and Alan Watts lectures on YouTube.

What has been your favorite episode of your podcast and why?

My favorite episodes have to be when we get a guest with an incredible personal paranormal history, and believe it or not I’ve come to find out that most people have collided with the world of the strange and paranormal. That was a surprise. Occasionally we’ll get a skeptic, and that’s fine too. It’s always good to hear the materialist reductionist point of view. Which in my opinion, always falls short when trying to explain mysterious phenomena.

Pictured: Bryce Johnson with co-host Michael McMillian and Riley Bray.

Who are your top two dream guests to have on Bigfoot Collector’s Club and why?

Dan Akyroyd. Because we basically love all the same things; Ufology, Cryptozoology, Esoterica, you name it. We could talk for days. I’d also love to have someone like Bill Nye or Neil Degrass Tyson and watch them try and explain away every strange encounter as hoax or hallucination.

What originally made you intrigued with the paranormal world?

It started with an experience I had when I was a child, I witnessed something unexplained that changed the paradigm of my reality. You can hear all about it on our very first episode of Bigfoot Collectors Club on the episode titled “Origins” – Found wherever you get your podcasts!

How would you describe this podcast to people who haven’t listened yet?

Bigfoot Collectors Club is a paranormal podcast where we interview celebrity guests about their personal paranormal history and then tell a story of High Strangeness from the annals of history. We don’t take ourselves too seriously and we love to have a good laugh, but more than that we love to explore the world of the Strange and Unexplained.

Pictured: Bryce Johnson with co-host Michael McMillian and Riley Bray.

What are your current favorite books?

I’m always reading something. My happy place is the Ancient Mysteries and Occult section of the bookstore. Right now I’m reading a book called Surviving Death by New York Times investigative journalist Leslie Kean. It’s an incredible read that lays out a well researched and shocking case for the idea that our consciousness survives death. A concept that is at the root of our very existence.

What is your favorite underrated horror/suspense/paranormal movie?

I recently watched Midsommar by Ari Aster and loved it so much I rented his first movie Hereditary the very next night. This guy gets it! I’ll be watching whatever he puts out.

What can you tell us about the series Expedition Bigfoot?

It’s an investigative show the delves into the world of Bigfoot and sets out to use cutting edge technology and boots on the ground science to document evidence for the existence of this incredible creature. And I will say this- we don’t disappoint! It airs this November on the Travel Channel.

In the world of acting, you’ve been apart of some staple shows like Pretty Little Liars, Popular, Dawson’s Creek and Gilmore Girls. What have those experiences taught you?

They have taught me to appreciate every opportunity that comes my way because when these shows end and believe me they all end… it’s back to the drawing board.

In regards to acting, what catches your eye within a script?

I like surprises and unexpected turns. We’ve all absorbed so much content by now that if you’re not giving us something new, something we haven’t seen before, well then, I’m probably not too interested.

What has been one obstacle in your career that you had to overcome?

Ha! Only one? If you want to have a successful career in the Entertainment Business, overcoming obstacles is the name of the game. Especially if you are trying to stay relevant.

Lastly, I have to ask. Have you kept up with Pretty Little Liars? What do you think of the spin-off?

Unfortunately not. I have two kids to put to bed every night which leaves me very little time to watch any TV, so when I do it’s usually something about Bigfoot or Aliens.

Bigfoot Collector’s Club (@BigfootCollectorsClub) airs on Apple Podcast, Stitcher, PlayerFM, and Podbean.

You can stay also updated on Bryce by following him at @mrbrycejohnson

Bryce Johnson Steps Into The Paranormal World With The ‘Bigfoot Collectors Club’ Podcast: Featured Image: Courtesy of ShandrewPR.