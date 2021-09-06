actor-michael-k.-williams-found-dead-in-apartment

UPDATED ON : SEPTEMBER 6, 2021 / 05:54 PM

Actor Michael K. Williams, known fondly from his role on HBO’s “The Wire” was reportedly found dead in his New York apartment on Monday afternoon (September 6). His rep confirmed his death to the Hollywoord Reporter. He was 54.

Law enforcement sources told the New York Post that drug paraphernalia was found in the apartment, suggesting a possible overdose. He was repordely found dead in the living room of his Brooklyn penthouse by his nephew, sources told the NY Post.

Williams has been public in the past about his problems with addiction. He told NJ.com in a 2019 interview, “I was playing with fire,” Williams says. “It was just a matter of time before I got caught and my business ended up on the cover of a tabloid or I went to jail or, worse, I ended up dead. When I look back on it now, I don’t know how I didn’t end up in a body bag.”

RELATED: ‘The Wire’ Cast Reunites At ABFF Honors

Marianna Shafran, his long-time-rep, told the Hollywood Reporter, that his family asks for privacy.

“It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss,” said Shafran.

Williams is survived by his mother.

Williams received an Emmy nomination earlier this year for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for his role as Montrose Freeman in HBO’s Lovecraft Country and for his role as Bobby McCray, the father of Antron McCray in When They See Us.

» Read Full Article