adele-keeps-framed-piece of gum-chewed by celine-dion in her-house

October 21, 2021 8:11PM EDT

Adele gave fans a glimpse inside her mansion in a recent video, sharing a very interesting detail about her Los Angeles abode!

Adele isn’t afraid to be candid with her fans. That’s why, in a recent video for Vogue‘s “73 Questions” series, the 33-year-old singer gave fans the full tour of her $9.5 million LA home — complete with a framed photo of a chewed piece of gum from her idol, Celine Dion, 53.

While sporting a cozy, yet chic black tracksuit, the British singer looked beautiful as ever, with her strawberry-blonde hair and classic, ’60s-style makeup. Amid answering questions for the outlet, she showed off her light and airy abode, complete with an English-style garden, open plan kitchen, and unique, stylish touches. Near the end of the video, when she moved from her patio back into her home, she showed off her “proudest possession” which happened to be Celine’s gum.

Adele explained: “James Corden, who’s a friend of mine but also does ‘Carpool Karaoke’ … he did it with her and knew how much of a fan I was, so he made her spit her gum into a piece of paper and he framed it for me.” Strange … but on some level, we get it!

After her 25 tour, Adele took a years-long hiatus. Now, she’s back, and her next album, 30, is on its way in just a few weeks! The new project is inspired by her 2019 divorce from Simon Konecki. The lead single just released on Oct.

