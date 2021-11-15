adele-admits-she-lives-‘across-the-street’-from-her-ex-after-divorce-to-oprah

Interview

In a candid conversation with Oprah, Adele explained how her 2019 divorce from Simon Konecki influenced her new album, but that their relationship status is surprisingly happy.

Adele‘s first primetime concert special since 2015 was a not to be missed moment for fans of the global superstar. Not only did she perform a selection of her greatest and soon-to-be hits from her new album during the CBS special, ‘Adele: One Night Only,’ but she also sat down with Oprah Winfrey to get personal about her very private life. Though she’s spoken before about how her divorce from ex Simon Konecki influence the album 30 before, she went into much greater detail during their interview, admitting that despite ending their marriage, the pair are still on very good terms.

“We live across the street from each other,” Adele shared with Oprah with a smile. Apparently, though they could not make their marriage work, Adele still has “100%” love for her ex and the father of her son, Angelo, 9. “I respect him more than anyone.” This may come to some surprise to those who listen to her newest album, with Oprah initially dubs the artist’s “divorce” album. But Adele is quick to explain that the pain is more about her own journey, than anything that happened with Simon.

“I’ve been obsessed with having a nuclear family, because I never had one,” Adele added, saying that her she’s really “embarrassed” she couldn’t make her marriage work. “[Simon} and Angelo are angels,” she said, calling her ex the most “stable person” in her life. “He saved my life.”

So then it begs the question, which Oprah thankfully asked,

