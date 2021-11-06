Adele Sparks Marriage Speculation With Mystery Ring Amid Rich Paul Romance — Photos

See Pics

November 5, 2021 8:55PM EDT

Oh, hello: Adele was spotted with a band on her wedding finger, sparking speculation that she may be engaged.

Adele’s highly-anticipated divorce album 30 has not arrived yet, but the 33-year-old Grammy winner is now sparking marriage speculation. Amid her relationship with Rich Paul, the “Hello” singer was photographed with a band on her wedding finger as she departed a studio in west London on Friday, Nov. 5, as seen in the photos HERE. HollywoodLife has reached out to Adele’s rep for comment.

Adele and Rich Paul attend the NBA Finals in Phoenix in July 2021 (Allen J Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock)

Adele and the sports agent, 39, have been romantically linked since July. They made their first public appearance in Phoenix, Arizona to attend the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns’ NBA Finals game. Alas, the singer and her boyfriend went Instagram official in September: Adele shared a series of photos of herself in a glamorous Schiaparelli gown, carefully placing the photo of her and Rich in a photobooth on the very last slide.

The blossoming romance comes two years after Adele and former husband Simon Konecki announced their split in April 2019 after three years of marriage. They share son Angelo, 9, together, coparenting via joint custody. In her interview with Vogue for the November 2021 issue, Adele opened up about the new relationship, revealing that she “didn’t mean to go public with it.” She said she just loves “being around” the sports agent.

Adele and Rich Paul (Matt Baron/Shutterstock/RHTY/starmaxinc.com)

“I didn’t mean to go public with it.

