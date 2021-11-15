lizzo,-leonardo-dicaprio,-&-ellen-among-star-studded-guest-list-at-adele’s-‘one-night-only’

Watch

November 14, 2021 9:55PM EST

The guest list for Adele’s ‘One Night Only’ concert was a who’s who of A-listers. Drake, Selena Gomez, Lizzo, and more celebrities got front row seats to Adele’s comeback.

There were more stars in the aisles of Adele‘s CBS special than there are in the skies over Los Angeles. Adele One Night Only saw the 33-year-old singer take the stage at L.A’s. Griffith Observatory, performing for a crowd that includes such A-list celebrities like Gabrielle Union, her husband Dwyane Wade, and James Corden, just to name a few. “I flew all across the country just to be here,” said Tyler Perry in Entertainment Weekly’s preview special. The Late Late Show host also marveled over the experience. “What an incredible evening,” said Corden. But that was just the beginning

You’re invited… pic.twitter.com/Qeqku6eBnR

— Adele Access (@AdeleAccess) November 10, 2021

As the special progressed, it was clear that all of Hollywood had literally emptied and hiked up to the Griffith Observatory to see Adele performed. The guest list was a mile long: Seth Rogen was in the front row; bestie Nicole Richie was there, along with Selena Gomez ,Gayle King, Ellen DeGeneres, Gordon Ramsay, Sarah Paulson, Melissa McCarthy, Donald Glover, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ava DuVernay, Drake, and yes, you did see Leonardo DiCaprio!

Before the show aired, we knew there was even another powerhouse performer in the audience. There’s a moment in the preview where Lizzo is on her feet, dressed in an elegant smoke-colored feathery outfit. “Also, get you, Lizzo,” Adele tells the “Rumors” singer. “You’re going to outshine me, babes.” Adele promises there will be plenty of witty banter and some of her trademark humor.

