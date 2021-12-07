adele-&-rich-paul:-how-they’re-feeling-about-a-potential-engagement-&-marriage

Exclusive

December 7, 2021 12:07AM EST

Adele and boyfriend Rich Paul are reportedly ‘in love’ and are starting to think about their future life together, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Adele, 33, is head over heels for boyfriend Rich Paul, 39, and apparently, things are heating up between the couple. “Adele and Rich are in love,” an insider revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife. “They both find each other great driven people that really work hard. That is something that inspires both of them. She is so charming and lights up any room she is in, and he lets Adele be Adele. The success of him being an agent is to let his clients shine while he is in the shadows so to speak getting everything else done.”

The source went on to reveal that the sports agent, with whom Adele has been pictured a lot lately, also “finds commitment very important,” and that the couple are considering their future –while trying to stay grateful for their present, of course. “They would welcome [the idea of marriage] but there is literally zero rush for that to happen and is not on the horizon as they are really enjoying being boyfriend and girlfriend and getting to know each other more and more each day.

Adele & Rich Paul (Allen J Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock).

The source went on, “They make it simple for each other and they want to be in that sort of relationship right now before they take it to the next level. It is nice to think about, but they are currently happy with where things are at this moment.”

Another insider also recently spoke with HL about how “connected” the pair has been in the past few months they’ve been dating.

» Read Full Article