why-adele-&-rich-paul-are-the-‘perfect’-couple:-he-‘complements’-her

Exclusive

December 18, 2021 12:23AM EST

As things continue to heat up between Adele and her sports agent boyfriend Rich Paul, sources share how ‘perfect’ they truly are for each other.

Adele, 33, has been dating sports agent Rich Paul, 40, since earlier this year, and, according to our EXCLUSIVE sources, they’re the “perfect” couple! “Adele is a very strong, independent woman who is confident with herself and is at a point where she knows what she wants in a partner,” an insider shared with HollywoodLife. “Anybody who knows Adele knows that it would take an equally strong man to even peak Adele‘s interest, but that’s very much who Rich is. He may not be known to some because he‘s been behind the scenes, but he‘s a very powerful man in what he does, and how he carries himself.”

Adele & Rich Paul (Allen J Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock).

The insider went on, “Adele enjoys having a man by her side who is just as much a powerhouse as she is. It may seem an unlikely couple, but they actually complement each other very well and they have great chemistry. He really is perfect for her,” they shared. “Rich will absolutely be there in Vegas to support Adele whenever he can. They spend a lot of time together and they make a really cute couple.”

Adele & Rich Paul (Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock).

Earlier this month, an additional source shared the details about how the pair, who were first spotted out together in July 2021 attending Game 5 of the NBA Finals, were thinking about the future together. “They would welcome [the idea of marriage] but there is literally zero rush for that to happen and is not on the horizon as they are really enjoying being boyfriend and girlfriend and getting to know each other more and more each day,” the source shared.

» Read Full Article