adrienne-warren-wins-tony-award-for-tina-turner-musical

Adrienne Warren won in one of the most coveted categories Sunday (September 26) at the 74th Annual Tony Awards.

She won Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical for her role in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, marking Warren’s first Tony win.

“Everything I am is because of you,” Warren said to her parents during her emotional acceptance speech in which she teared up about the recent loss of three family members.

Warren also thanked Tina Turner “for trusting me to bring her story home.” The musical tells the turbulent story of Turner’s difficult life, including abuse at the hands of her husband and producer Ike Turner, and her triumphs despite the adversity.

A lot of hard work goes into bringing Turner’s energy to the stage night after night. Warren is on stage for two hours and 45 minutes and performs 24 numbers, putting a strain on her ankles, knees and back, according to CBS News.

Warren’s performance as Turner originated in London before coming to Broadway in 2019.

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

