After Show – The Cost of Black Motherhood in Mississippi

by Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Season 1 – Episode 6
After Show – The Cost of Black Motherhood in Mississippi

Bevy Smith and Soledad O’Brien discuss racial disparities in infant and maternal mortality, racial biases in health care, and how doulas help fight the crisis in Black communities.    

Disrupt and Dismantle

Bevy Smith and Soledad O'Brien on BET's Disrupt & Dismantle on BET 2021.

After Show – Displacement in the Mermaid City

2 days ago

Disrupt and Dismantle

Soledad O'Brien on BET's Disrupt & Dismantle on BET 2021.

Disrupt and Dismantle Takes on Redlining

1 week ago

Disrupt and Dismantle

Soledad O'Brien on BET's Disrupt & Dismantle on BET 2021.

Disrupt and Dismantle on Economic Inequality in Norfolk, VA

1 week ago

