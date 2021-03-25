Season 1 – Episode 6
Clip
(04:41)
1 hour ago
Disrupt and Dismantle Exclusive: After Show – The Cost of Black Motherhood in Mississippi
Bevy Smith and Soledad O’Brien discuss racial disparities in infant and maternal mortality, racial biases in health care, and how doulas help fight the crisis in Black communities.
COMMENTS
Next up
04:16
After Show – Displacement in the Mermaid City
2 days ago
01:00
Disrupt and Dismantle Takes on Redlining
1 week ago
00:30
Disrupt and Dismantle on Economic Inequality in Norfolk, VA
1 week ago
See More
Get More!
Get Your shows Fix
Follow us
facebook
twitter
instagram
pinterest
youtube
Subscribe to our Newsletter
See our Privacy Policy to learn more about our privacy practice. » Read Full Article