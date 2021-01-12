Celebrities

Alabama Fans Pack Tuscaloosa Streets After Championship Win, Cops Arrest 14

by Tuesday, January 12, 2021
alabama-fans-pack-tuscaloosa-streets-after-championship-win,-cops-arrest-14

Law enforcement in Tuscaloosa announced Tuesday … 14 people were arrested on 18 different charges during the wild celebration. The charges, authorities say, ranged from drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting…  » Read Full Articles

No tags
I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

← Previous post

Jessica Simpson’s Precious Daughter Birdie, 1, Looks Like Her Mini-Me In Sunhat & Tiny Swimsuit: See Pic