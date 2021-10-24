alec-baldwin-embraces-halyna-hutchins’-husband-as-he-arrives-with-son,-9,-in-new-mexico

See Pics

Alec Baldwin hugged Halyna Hutchins’ heartbroken husband Matt Hutchins after he arrived near where the cinematographer tragically died from an accidental shooting on a movie set, with her son Andros.

Alec Baldwin, 63, was photographed giving his condolences to Halyna Hutchins‘ family just two days after a loaded prop gun he was holding accidentally went off on the set of his upcoming movie Rust and killed her. The actor embraced the late 42-year-old cinematographer’s husband Matt Hutchins as he arrived in New Mexico, the location the film was shooting in, with their son Andros, 9. They were outside of a Santa Fe hotel together when the somber exchange between them took place and were seen walking as they all wore face masks to protect themselves and others. See the pics HERE.

The meeting also reportedly included breakfast but Alec “honestly didn’t look good,” one source told PEOPLE, and he was “definitely sad” throughout the meal.

Halyna Hutchins tragically died on Oct. 21 after a prop gun Alec Baldwin was holding accidentally went off on a movie set. (James Gourley/Variety/Shutterstock)

The meeting comes after another source said that Alec was reportedly “hysterical and inconsolable” for hours after the accident, which also injured director Joel Souza, on Thursday. He’s also reportedly “canceling all other projects” for the time being “to re-center himself.”

Authorities responded to a 911 call that was placed from Bonanza Creek Ranch, where the cast and crew were filming, right after the accidental shooting happened, and ended up airlifting Halyna to University of New Mexico Hospital, but she sadly died of her injuries once she was there.

