Alec Baldwin & Brothers Confirm Death Of Mother Carol At 92 With Touching Tribute

May 27, 2022
Alec Baldwin, Stephen Baldwin Alec Baldwin, left, and Stephen Baldwin pose together after Alec Baldwin received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles onAlec Baldwin Walk of Fame, Los Angeles, USA

William Baldwin and Alec Baldwin16th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, Arrivals, Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, America - 23 Jan 2010

William Baldwin, left, and Daniel Baldwin attend Spike TV's

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Alec Baldwin just revealed his mother, Carol Baldwin, has passed away. Carol died at the age of 92 on Thursday, May 26 in Syracuse, New York, the actor noted in a statement on Instagram.

“It is with the deepest regret that my family posts the following statement,” the 30 Rock actor wrote along with an obituary that was written by his family, including brothers Stephen, William, and Daniel. 

“Carol M. Baldwin, mother of actors Alec, Daniel, William and Stephen Baldwin and two daughters, Elizabeth and Jane, died today in Syracuse, New York. She was 92,” the obituary read. “Born Carol Newcomb Martineau, in Syracuse on December 15, 1929, she was the child of Roy and Marion Martineau and had one brother, Daniel, and five sisters, Patricia, Joan, Diane, Louise and Rebecca.”

The statement continued, “She met her future husband, Alexander R. Baldwin Jr., of Brooklyn, NY, while both attended Syracuse University. In 1954, Alec, as the father was also called, moved the family to Long Island where he taught history and coached football and riflery at Massapequa High School until his death, at age 55, in 1983.” 

The obit stated how Carol raised all of her children and then, when her last was a teen, “went to work in marketing research for a firm called Quick Test, operating out of a local shopping mall.” 

Carol Baldwin, Alec Baldwin Alec Baldwin & his mother, Carol (Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock).

“In 1991, she was diagnosed with breast cancer,” the obit continued. “After she survived,

