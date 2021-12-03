alec-baldwin-recalls-moment-of-rust-shooting-during-emotional-abc-interview

Alec Baldwin Breaks Silence After Deadly On-Set Shooting

Alec Baldwin broke down in tears remembering cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and also recalled the moments before the Rust film set shooting that claimed her life, in his first official interview about the tragedy.

The sit-down with ABC News‘ George Stephanopoulos aired Thursday, Dec. 2, more than a month after the fatal Oct. 21 incident on the Santa Fe, N.M. set. During the interview, the 63-year-old actor paid tribute to Hutchins, 42, who is survived by her husband and 9-year-old son. He also said he did not pull the trigger on the gun he was holding during a rehearsal for the Western movie Rust.

Santa Fe police said on the day of the shooting that Baldwin “discharged” the prop weapon, which killed the cinematographer and injured director Joel Souza. Police are still investigating the incident.

This is not the first time Baldwin has spoken on-camera about the shooting, as he talked to paparazzi about it in a lengthy impromptu media scrum in October in Vermont.

However, it is the first time he has given an official interview about the matter to a specific media outlet, and Stephanopoulos told his flagship show Good Morning America that it was the “most intense” one he had ever conducted among the “thousands” he’s completed at ABC News over the last 20 years.”

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Universal Pictures, Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Here are 10 things Baldwin discussed during the interview.

1. He Shared His Account of What Happened Right Before the Shooting

Baldwin said the shooting occurred during a “marking rehearsal.” Portraying character Harland Rust,

