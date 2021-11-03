alec-baldwin-reposts-crew-member's-defense-of-rust,-saying-claims-of-“chaotic”-set-are-“bulls–t”

Alec Baldwin Speaks Out for First Time Since Fatal Shooting

Alec Baldwin is backing one crew member’s defense of the Rust filmmakers in the wake of the deadly shooting on set in New Mexico.

On Nov. 2, Baldwin reposted screenshots from a user named Terese Davis, who said she worked on the movie and was “right there” after Baldwin accidentally discharged a gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. E! News has not verified the user’s involvement in Rust.

According to Baldwin’s repost, Davis denied claims that the Rust crew was “surrounded by unsafe, chaotic conditions,” calling the reports “bulls–t.”

“I am so sick of this narrative,” Davis wrote, stating that the team worked less than 12 hours most days.

“These producers who supposedly don’t care about their crew have worked tirelessly alongside us,” she continued. “They were some of the most approachable and warm producers I’ve ever worked with.”

According to IMDb, Davis is a costumer and costume designer who has previously worked on Jumanji: The Next Level, Dumplin’ and Keys to Freedom. The site does not list her involvement on Rust.

Producers of the Western film include Baldwin, Allen Cheney, Tyler Gould, Matthew Helderman, Emily Hunter Salveson and more, per IMDb.

Davis said in her statement that she asked Rust producers why they haven’t “defended themselves more against the blatantly false accusations in the media.” Davis said producers told her “there will be a time to defend their reputations” after grieving Hutchins, whom she said has become a “poster child” for better working conditions.

» Read Full Article