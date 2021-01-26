alex-rodriguez,-michael-b.-jordan-and-more-pay-tribute-on-anniversary-of-kobe-and-gianna-bryant's-deaths

Kobe Bryant & Gianna 1 Year Later: E! News Rewind

Hollywood and sports stars alike are paying tribute to Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant.

On Jan. 26, the one-year anniversary of the deaths of the Lakers legend and his daughter, celebrities and athletes took to social media to honor their legacies.

One year ago, Kobe, 41, and Gianna, 13, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. along with seven others: John Altobelli, an Orange Coast College baseball coach; Keri Altobelli, his wife; Alyssa Altobelli, their daughter; Christina Mauser, a basketball coach at Kobe’s Mamba Sports Academy; Payton Chester, a player on the Academy’s team, Sarah Chester, her mother; and Ara Zobayan, the pilot.

In a post shared to Instagram, Alex Rodriguez reflected on how he couldn’t believe it’s been a year since the world experienced the tragic loss of his “brother” and friend, noting “it still doesn’t feel real.”

“Kobe was so much more than just a basketball player and he was destined for even more greatness,” he wrote alongside a photo and video montage. “His journey was truly just beginning and it still hurts so much thinking about how much good he had left to do. I miss our conversations. I miss texting about family, business, sports and music. I miss him.”

The former Yankees shortstop noted he was also “thinking about GiGi and her tragic loss, along with the other passengers on the plane.”

“To all the families and friends who were affected by this tragedy, we are all thinking of you,” Alex continued. “Today, and really every day, remember that our time is short.

