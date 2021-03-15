Celebrities

Alex Rodriguez Says 'Onward and Upward' with Jennifer Lopez, Flies to DR

by Monday, March 15, 2021
alex-rodriguez-says-'onward-and-upward'-with-jennifer-lopez,-flies-to-dr

Things are looking up between Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez … at least that’s how A-Rod seems to view their relationship, now that they’re in the same place. TMZ has confirmed A-Rod flew to the Dominican Republic, where J Lo has been shooting…  » Read Full Articles

