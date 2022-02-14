a-rod-risks-awkward-run-in-with-ex-j.lo-&-ben-affleck-at-the-super-bowl

See Pic

February 14, 2022 12:41AM EST

Putting on a brave face! A. Rod risked an uncomfortable run with ex J. Lo and Ben Affleck as he attended Super Bowl LVI in LA on Sunday, posting a photo to Instagram from the big game.

Even with Bennifer flaunting their love left and right these days, Alex Rodriguez isn’t afraid to get out there. In fact, he came uncomfortably close to a run-in with his ex Jennifer Lopez at the Super Bowl on Sunday, where both were in attendance. While J. Lo and current beau Ben Affleck were seen dancing sweetly in the stands to the iconic halftime show, Alex shared a smiling selfie from the big game.

In the selfie, Alex looked excited as he enjoyed spacious seats center-stage above the action. The set for the upcoming half-time show, designed to look like an old-school burger shop, is visible in the background. Clearly excited for what was to come in the second half (and impressed by what he’d seen at the half-time show), Alex captioned the shot “What a show!”

Alex Rodrigues was all smiles at Super Bowl LVI on Sunday even as he risked a run-in with Bennifer. (MediaPunch/RW/Shutterstock)

Though the Super Bowl was attended by countless celeb couples, ARod risked a run-in with one especially uncomfortable duo: ex Jennifer Lopez and her new-yet-old fling, Ben Affleck. The duo was also seen at the game sweetly cuddling up together after the duo celebrated the premiere of Jen’s movie Marry Me on Feb. 9.

Since their split in 2021, Alex has previously been trolled for Bennifer’s romance, even receiving chants about it at a Red Sox game in October.

