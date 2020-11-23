Alicia Silverstone’s Son, 9, Cuts His Long Locks & She ‘Cries’ While Watching — See His Look Before & After

Before & After Pics

November 23, 2020 1:25PM EST

Alicia Silverstone confessed on Instagram that she ‘cried inside’ while watching her nine-year-old son, Bear Blu, get his first haircut in a long time. Bear chopped off his ponytail for a super-short ‘do.

It’s the end of an era! Alicia Silverstone revealed on Instagram that her nine-year-old son, Bear Blu Jarecki decided to cut off his ultra-long locks. Bear’s hair reached down his back, and apparently the grade schooler was looking for something new. The Clueless star, 44, confessed that she teared up while watching her little guy snip off his ponytail. Watch the video below to see Bear’s before and “grown up” after haircut:

“Yes, It’s true. Bear cut his hair!! My baby’s growing up,” Alicia captioned the November 22 post. “I miss his hair!!!!! Was it his decision? Yes. Did I cry inside as I watched him get it cut? Maybe… but did I try to stop him? Not for one second. The reason he chose to keep it for as long as he did was because he loved it so much!!! He just wanted to try something new.

“The Batman and Robin actress continued. “Although I have a feeling he’ll find a way back to his long hair again in the future. No matter what though, I will always support my sweet, caring, and precious little boy in every decision he makes.” Alicia revealed in September that while Bear (and she) loved his locks, he was the victim of bullying at surf camp. While he already had plans to cut his hair back in September, he decided to show those bullies and grow it to his waist.

