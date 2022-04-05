Menu
Alicia Vikander Gives Rare Insight Into Family Life With Son and Husband Michael Fassbender

April 5, 2022
Family first.

Alicia Vikander may be an Oscar winning-actress, but her main focus remains on her husband Michael Fassbender and their child. In the May issue of Harper’s Bazaar UK, the 33-year-old revealed that she and the 45-year-old actor coordinate their schedules so that they can always be together as a family-of-three.

“In my little family, with my husband and my child, we travel together, always,” she said. “That’s the rule. We do jobs so one of us can always be with the baby.”

Alicia and Michael met and fell in love in 2014 on the set of the heartbreaking film The Light Between Oceans. After a top-secret engagement, the ultra-private couple exchanged vows in Ibiza in October 2017. 

“It’s not about being secretive,” Alicia told Vogue a few weeks after the wedding. “It’s just about choosing the few things that you keep private.”

Michael previously brushed off the pair’s elusive reputation, saying he knew how to avoid being asked about his romantic life.

“It’s not really difficult,” the X-Men star said on Good Morning Britain in 2016. “I just answer what I choose to answer and don’t answer other things.”

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

The couple also kept quiet about Alicia’s pregnancy, even after Alicia was photographed holding an infant during a trip to Ibiza in August 2021. The following month, the Tomb Raider star finally spilled the baby news while promoting her film Blue Bayou.

“I now have a whole new understand­ing of life in general,” she told People about motherhood in September.

