All the Bombshells From the Kardashians' Court Trial With Blac Chyna

April 26, 2022
Written by
Kardashians vs. Blac Chyna: DRAMA Behind $100 Million Lawsuit

Blac Chyna‘s trial against the Kardashians is officially underway.
 
Nearly five years after Chyna, born Angela White, filed a lawsuit against the family—including her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian, his sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and his mom Kris Jenner—her case is heading to trial.
 
Haven’t been keeping up? We’ve got you. In 2017 Chyna filed a lawsuit, alleging that the family was responsible for derailing her reality TV show career. She and Rob starred in their own E! spinoff, 2016’s Rob & Chyna, before splitting that December. In her suit, Chyna alleges that the Kardashians were behind the cancellation of the show’s second season and is suing them for defamation.

Simultaneously, she is also suing Rob for assault, battery, and harassment. As a result, Chyna is seeking upwards of $100 million in damages.

In addition to Chyna and her lawyer, Lynne Ciani, Kim, Khloe, Kris and Kylie (alongside their lawyer, Michael Rhodes) were all present for the California court proceedings on April 18 and as the trial continued in the following days.

Chyna tweeted on April 2 ahead of the trial, “I am so thankful that a jury will finally listen to what really happened behind closed doors — the lies that were told and the damage that was done. At the end of the trial, I’m going to be able to proudly tell King and Dream that I did everything I could to right the wrong that was done to me.

