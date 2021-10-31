all-the-details-on-tarek-el-moussa-and-heather-rae-young's-“luxurious”-honeymoon

Tarek El Moussa Spills LAVISH Upcoming Honeymoon Plans

After tying the knot, Tarek El Moussa and Heather El Moussa are ready for their honeymoon!

So where are they spending their first few days as newlyweds? Actually, they have a few destinations on their itinerary.

“We are so looking forward to unwinding after our wedding in the beautiful Maldives,” HGTV’s Tarek exclusively told E! News. “We are spending 10 days in a luxurious overwater bungalow with nothing but stunning views of the crystal-clear water—and my beautiful wife—all to ourselves. We’ll be ending the trip with a few nights in Dubai, and are looking forward to all the sights, food, and architecture before we head home.”

Selling Sunset‘s Heather told E! News that all the gifts from her August bridal shower were themed around the honeymoon. For instance, she said she received bikinis, sandals and sunglasses for those beach days in the Maldives and is “excited to bring a piece of everyone’s thoughtfulness with us to make our trip that much more special.”

For the first part of their romantic getaway, the couple is staying at the Waldorf Astoria in the Maldives, which Heather described as “magical.”

“The people here are incredible,” she shared. “It’s our dream vacation and we plan to come back every year for our anniversary. Next year, we want to return and bring the kids with us.”

“I’m also really looking forward to Dubai,” Heather added, “and getting to explore the city and experience the culture.”

The couple already has their eyes set on a few sights in Dubai, too. The real estate agent said they hope to check out the Burj Khalifa,

