all-the-details-on-the-bachelorette-season-18-finale-fashion

Unfortunately, Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette is over. During this week’s episode, Michelle’s final two guys Nayte Olukoya and Brandon Jones spent quality time with her parents. She also had her final date with each of the guys prior to the proposal.

There was some heartbreak in this episode (unfortunately), some loving moments, and of course, a lot of fashionable styles. We pressed pause, took screenshots, and did the research to find the outfits from this final episode, so you don’t have to. Keep on scrolling to see some final rose-worthy fashions from Amazon, Revolve, Intermix, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Net-a-Porter.

Before the episode got started, The Bachelorette host Kaitlyn Bristowe revealed that Bachelor in Paradise couple Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs were sitting in the audience along with the recently engaged Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt. For the live portion of the episode, Serena wore a red, velvet dress with cut outs.

Nookie Dejavu Midi

This velvet number is a great showstopper for a winter wedding or even a last minute buy for your New Year’s Eve. It’s made from luxurious, stretchy velvet with some cut-outs at the sides and low back.

If you adore this silhouette, Revolve has this same dress in teal.

