all-the-fashion-details-from-bachelor-in-paradise-season-7-week-4

ABC/Craig Sjodin

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Things are really starting to get messy on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7. There are too many flirtations to keep track, so many dramatic storylines, and, of course some fashionable beach attire. We can’t wait to see who finds lasting love this summer, but in the meantime, we can dig into the fashions. BIP is the perfect show to watch for summer style inspo.

We will keep track of all the looks from both of this week’s episodes here and we will continue to search for the cast members’ outfits all season long. Keep on scrolling to see some rose-worthy ensembles from Abercrombie, Target, Frasier Sterling, Lulus, SHEIN, Reformation, Bohemian Mama, and more.

ABC

Week 4 started with Kendall Long’s highly-teased arrival to Paradise. As soon as she showed up at the resort, she asked the cast where her ex Joe Amabile was. He was lounging with his new flame Serena Pitt in a daybed and we could all feel the awkwardness through the screen. On the bright side, the fashion was good, right? Serena has been serving us laid back beach style all season long. Her mauve bathing suit was another great fashion moment for the Canadian native.

Abercrombie Skinny Strap Bikini Top

This BIP bikini is from Abercrombie. The top is a pull-on bralette with adjustable straps.

» Read Full Article