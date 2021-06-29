amanda-kloots-reveals-how-she’ll-honor-nick-cordero-on-1-year-anniversary-of-his-death

Exclusive Interview

June 29, 2021 12:05AM EDT

Amanda Kloots reminisced on the past year, and revealed her plans to spend the one-year anniversary of her husband Nick Cordero’s passing in a ‘peaceful location’ with their two-year-old son Elvis.

Amanda Kloots, 39, is taking in the unexpected bittersweet moments she lived through over the last life-changing year, and learning to grieve over unspeakable loss while also appreciating incredible growth. The Talk co-host, who tragically lost her 41-year-old husband Nick Cordero to COVID-19 last July, reflected on the changes she’s gone through over the past 11 months and revealed how she plans on taking time for herself and her sweet son Elvis, 2, as she approaches the one-year anniversary of Nick’s passing, in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.

“I am taking myself away and Elvis away and we are going to spend the day but also the week on our first vacation in two-and-a-half-years and hopefully be in a very peaceful, beautiful atmosphere where I can just relax and reflect and kind of just have some time for myself,” she told us on the June 28th episode of TVTalk.

July 5 will mark one year since Nick passed away after spending months in a Los Angeles hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. Shortly after the Broadway actor was admitted, he suffered many complications, including “severely damaged” lungs and blood clots that led to one of his legs having to be amputated. Amanda didn’t hesitate to take to social media to announce the rough battle he was going through and kept her followers updated on both his progress and set backs on a daily basis,

