amazon-has-can't-miss-labor-day-deals-on-beauty,-fashion,-and-home-items

Amazon is our go-to for…. well, just about everything, if we are being honest. From the large selection to the the great prices to the fast shipping, we just have so many reasons to get our shop on. And here’s another: Labor Day Weekend savings. You can score some incredible bargains on beauty, home, fashion, and fitness items at Amazon.

Keep on scrolling to see which items we recommend for Labor Day Weekend shoppers.

Bestope Makeup Brush Set- 16 Pieces

I know what you’re thinking: “this deal is too good to be true.” Believe it or not you actually can get a 16-piece brush that’s high quality at this price point. This set has five kabuki brushes and 11 precision brushes. You’ll have everything you need for a natural-looking, even makeup application. The brushes have cruelty-free synthetic fibers that are incredible soft and perfect to apply liquid, powder, and cream makeup.

This set has 16,600+ five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers, with one writing, “These brushes are awesome! So high quality and the price is great. Includes pretty much every brush you would need to do your make up! Such a great buy!” Another gushed, “Love Love love these! I’ve bought expensive brushes before and these were comparable. I was expecting hard rough bristles but these were the complete opposite! Super soft and my foundation and powder looked better than when I did my makeup [with] my other brushes.

