amelia-hamlin-trolls-parents-lisa-rinna-and-harry-hamlin-by-posting-nude-photo-of-them

Lisa Rinna Doesn’t Hold Back About Daughter Amelia & Scott’s Romance

Amelia Hamlin doesn’t know how to feel after discovering parents Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin relaxing in their birthday suits.

The 20-year-old model shared a photo to her Instagram Story on Saturday, Aug. 28 that showed the longtime married couple facing her while soaking in their hot tub. According to Amelia’s post, Lisa and Harry were skinny-dipping at the time.

“I just found my parents skinny dipping in the hot tub and idk if Im traumatized of like if [it’s] cute,” Amelia wrote about the shot, which can be seen below.

The day prior, Lisa posted a photo to Instagram of herself and Harry in the hot tub, although the Melrose Place star was clearly wearing a bathing suit in that pic.

Amelia and her parents have been engaged in a playful war of words as of late, following Lisa complaining about Amelia’s relationship with Scott Disick, who is 18 years older than the model.

During the most recent episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa, 58, shared that Harry had changed his mind about Amelia’s sister Delilah Hamlin dating Love Island alum Eyal Booker, and that Harry would now support the two tying the knot.

“I can’t say the same for Amelia at this point now,” Lisa added, referring to her youngest daughter’s romance with the 38-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum. “Like, why can’t it be Harry Styles? Why the f–k is it Scott Disick?”

The following day, Paper magazine posted a shot of Amelia on its Instagram account and said in part,

