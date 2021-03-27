amelie-zilber's-collaboration-with-jouer-cosmetics-will-inspire-you-to-be-bold-&-strong

Solmaz Saberi

Amelie Zilber is not like other 19-year-olds. The Gen Z digital creator and founder of Two Minute Times regularly uses her platform to educate and empower followers to be loud and be strong. And as if inspiring a new generation of activists and attending Georgetown University wasn’t keeping her busy, Amelie announced her partnership with luxurious, clean beauty brand Jouer Cosmetics in honor of her birthday today and Women’s History Month.The meaningful collaboration features a multi-use, creamy duo stick that will allow you to achieve the perfect glowing makeup look.

We were lucky enough to catch up with Amelie and have her demonstrate how to use the limited-edition shade and what the collaboration means to her.

Amelie Zilber’s Guide to Minimal Sunkissed Makeup

E!: Talk to me about your collaboration with Jouer Cosmetics and what we can expect?

AZ: It’s a beautiful, beautiful blush duo, so basically it’s a blush on one end and then, super dewy glowy highlighter on the other. And I’m obsessed with it. I’m a very light makeup type of person. I generally keep my makeup light, and for me blush and highlighter is like my go to, especially because it kind of elevates me and makes me awake without a whole face of makeup.

What I love so much about this product is that “Be Loud” and “Be Strong” are the two shade names.

