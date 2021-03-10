‘american-horror-story’-season-10:-everything-we-know-so-far-about-the-theme,-cast-&-more

Ryan Murphy gave us a new ‘AHS’ update with the first set photo of ‘American Horror Story’ season 10. Here’s the latest news about the season 10 cast, filming, and more.

American Horror Story fans are waiting on the edge of their seats for news about season 10. Well, Ryan Murphy blessed us all by revealing the first poster for the tenth season on Nov. 10. As expected, the poster did not disappoint.

The AHS co-creator has already revealed a number of clues about season 10 and the star-studded cast. Despite the poster, Ryan is still keeping the theme a secret. But he did drop a few more hints about what to expect in season 10 in the comments of his Instagram poster reveal. HollywoodLife has every key thing you need to know about AHS season 10.

Season 10 Filming

Production on season 10 was supposed to start around March 2020, but filming was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ryan gave an update in Aug. 2020 about the state of season 10’s production. “Looks like American Horror Story Season 10 is go for an October (fitting) production launch,” he captioned one of his season 10 clues — the one of the teeth — on Instagram. “Thanks to everyone who is working hard to assure a safe start for the cast and crew.”

Ryan posted the first photo from the season 10 set on March 10, 2021. Season 10 cast members Leslie Grossman and Macaulay Culkin are arm-in-arm on the beach. Leslie has on a gray fur coat and fur hat, while Macaulay looks a bit more rugged in a brown fleece jacket and green sweater. “Something wicked this way comes,” Ryan captioned the photo.

