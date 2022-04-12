american-idol-contestant-kenedi-anderson-drops-out-for-“personal-reasons”

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has dropped out of the competition. See what the performer said about her journey on the popular show.

Fan-favorite contestant Kenedi Anderson has left American Idol.

The 18-year-old announced she was exiting the singing competition show in a heartfelt Instagram message on April 11.

“For personal reasons, I’m unable to continue on American Idol,” Kenedi began her post. “This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but I know It’s necessary.”

While she didn’t elaborate on the reason, Kenedi continued by thanking those who impacted her along the way, writing, “I’m so grateful to American Idol, the judges, the producers, the amazing contestants, and all the fans who have supported me.”

She concluded her thoughts by reflecting on what the experience has given her.

“Thank you for giving me such an amazing opportunity to share my voice, chase my dreams,” she wrote, “feel so much joy and happiness doing what I love, and make lifelong friends along the way.”

Following her post, fans of the performer took to the comment section to not only send her love, but to also praise her talents.

One user wrote, “my favorite. Hope all is ok.” Another chimed in, adding, “so sad but sending you love.”

While Kenedi will not be continuing on in her American Idol journey this season, the singer certainly made an impact. After performing a unique and powerful rendition of Lady Gaga‘s “Applause” for her audition, Kenedi received a highly sought-after platinum ticket from judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.

