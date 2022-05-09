‘american-idol’-recap:-2-artists-with-covid-19-move-on-to-the-top-5

View gallery

Image Credit: ABC

The top 7 artists performed twice during the May 8 episode of American Idol. One of the performances was dedicated to the singers’ moms, while the second was of a song that went viral because of TikTok. Before the artists took the stage, Ryan Seacrest revealed that Noah Thompson and Fritz Hager had tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the episode. Noah was able to perform virtually from his hotel room, but Fritz’s rehearsal footage had to be used for the performances.

Up first, Leah Marlene sang her TikTok song “Electric Love.” She went out of her comfort zone and danced onstage during the performance. “Movement is everything,” Lionel Richie told her. “Performing is what it’s all about. Singing is one thing but you were all over the place. You did a great job.”

‘American Idol’ Top 7 Performances

Next up, Jay Copeland performed “I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston. Lionel gave him a standing ovation, and Katy Perry gushed over the performance. “The runs were so unique and so artistic this time,” she raved. “It wasn’t just that you were a singer, you were a signer and you were doing it. You did justice to a Whitney Houston song.”

Jay Copeland during his ‘American Idol’ audition. (ABC)

Following Jay was Fritz. He sang an original song and called in via video from his hotel room to hear what the judges thought of his rehearsal footage. “For you to transition so much from the acoustic guitar to the electric guitar and have that rockstar moment,

» Read Full Article