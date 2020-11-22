Celebrities

American Music Awards 2020: See the Complete List of Nominations

by Sunday, November 22, 2020
american-music-awards-2020:-see-the-complete-list-of-nominations

American Music Awards 2019: By The Numbers

It’s almost time for the 2020 American Music Awards!

The nominees for the big event were revealed on Monday, Oct. 26, with Dua Lipa announcing the contenders in three categories live on Good Morning America

The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch earned the most nominations with eight nods apiece. Megan Thee Stallion followed closely behind with five nominations and Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift received four nods each. First-time nominees DaBaby and Doja Cat secured four nominations, as well.

A few new categories were introduced, too. These included Favorite Male Artist and Favorite Female Artist (Rap/Hip-Hop), as well as Favorite Male Artist, Favorite Female Artist, Favorite Album and Favorite Song (Latin). 

So, how does one earn an AMA nomination? The nominees are based on key fan interactions, which are reflected in Billboard chart figures and include streaming, album and digital song sales, radio airplay and social activity from Sept. 27, 2019 through Sept. 24, 2020. It’s then up to the fans to vote for the winners.

Viewers can see which artists take home a trophy by watching the award show live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST, on ABC. 

To see if your favorite star is in the running for an award, check out the list of nominees below.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lewis Capaldi
Doja Cat
DaBaby
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Megan Thee Stallion

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Cardi B ft.

 » Read Full Article

No tags
I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.

← Previous post

Toronto Native Cat and The Queen To Release Honest Alt-Pop Song Called "Bear Boy"

Next post →

Patio Heaters Are Selling Out Fast, But You Can Get This Top-Rated Electric Heater For Less Than $200